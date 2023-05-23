Sivota (LON:SIV) Shares Down 5.3%

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.12). 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.18).

Sivota Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.33 million and a P/E ratio of -300.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.58.

Sivota Company Profile

Apester Ltd. designs and develops online tools for online publishers to create polls, surveys, personality tests, and video quizzes. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

