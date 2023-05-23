Somerset Group LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.4% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,340,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,502,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after acquiring an additional 776,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,419,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

