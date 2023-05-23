SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 5.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 2,545,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,484,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares in the company, valued at $945,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 478,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,643. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.