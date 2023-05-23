SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPAR Group stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

