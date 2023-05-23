Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

LOV opened at $0.93 on Friday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

