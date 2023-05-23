SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Holdings Lifted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 92,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 697,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,875,370,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 751,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $27.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

