Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,593 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $99.69. 188,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

