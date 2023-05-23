SSP Group’s (SSPG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.04) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.57 ($3.78).

Shares of SSPG stock traded up GBX 8.26 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 272.46 ($3.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,367. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,245.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.80 ($3.53).

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,044.96). Insiders have bought a total of 146 shares of company stock valued at $37,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

