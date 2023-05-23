STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 211,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 657,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.