Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 970 ($12.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 880 ($10.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.58).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of LON STAN traded up GBX 19.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 653.20 ($8.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,290,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,076. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 515.60 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 625.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 650.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Standard Chartered Company Profile

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.43), for a total transaction of £103,466.07 ($128,689.14). In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.18), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($141,805.55). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.43), for a total transaction of £103,466.07 ($128,689.14). Insiders have sold a total of 71,570 shares of company stock worth $48,711,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

