Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Sells $105,477.10 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $105,477.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Standex International Trading Down 0.3 %

SXI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.48. 18,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Standex International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Standex International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Standex International by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.