Steem Market Cap Achieves $84.18 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $84.18 million and $1.29 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,236.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00335422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00555756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00424079 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001160 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 434,690,879 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

