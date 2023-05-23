Stem (NYSE:STEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Stem Stock Performance

STEM traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 6,035,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stem has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,132 shares of company stock worth $297,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Stem by 60.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Stem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Stem by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Stem by 6,545.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 674,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 664,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

