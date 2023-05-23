Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target to $3.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.30 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Gevo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Gevo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gevo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gevo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

