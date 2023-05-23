Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Price Target to $3.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.30 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Gevo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.81.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.
Featured Articles
