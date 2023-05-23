Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 23rd (AWEVF, BRX, BTGOF, CNVVY, DROOF, FRT, HSHPF, ILIKF, IVT, KIM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 23rd:

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 130 ($1.62).

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 150 ($1.87).

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 220 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.80).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($18.53) to GBX 1,600 ($19.90).

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49).

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 213 ($2.65).

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

