Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 23rd (AWEVF, BRX, BTGOF, CNVVY, DROOF, FRT, HSHPF, ILIKF, IVT, KIM)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 23rd:

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 130 ($1.62).

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 150 ($1.87).

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 220 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.80).

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($18.53) to GBX 1,600 ($19.90).

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 120 ($1.49).

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 213 ($2.65).

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.