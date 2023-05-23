StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 8.2 %

NYSE:FENG opened at $2.35 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

