StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 8.2 %
NYSE:FENG opened at $2.35 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
