StockNews.com Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CHK opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.