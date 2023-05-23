StockNews.com Lowers Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.36.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $285.49 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.74.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,767,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

