StockNews.com Lowers Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.