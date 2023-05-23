StockNews.com Upgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,023. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

See Also

