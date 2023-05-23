StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,798 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $31.89. 6,727,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,921,105. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

