StoneX Group Inc. Has $154,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE MPW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,034,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,217,307. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.48%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

