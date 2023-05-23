StoneX Group Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,328,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,339,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

