StoneX Group Inc. Has $623,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,358,000 after buying an additional 342,515 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,016,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 11,812,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,256,811. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

