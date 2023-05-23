StoneX Group Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,451,000 after buying an additional 282,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,417,000 after acquiring an additional 601,916 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,941,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 872,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,563. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.