StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,654 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises 1.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $320,525. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 9,066,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,966,693. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

