StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,815 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,632. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

