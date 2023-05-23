StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 437 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,565,000 after buying an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.81. 932,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

