StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 6,341,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,627,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

