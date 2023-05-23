Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Stratis has a market cap of $71.19 million and approximately $889,732.73 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.54 or 0.06811004 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,402,421 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

