Strong Price Hits $7.11 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Strong token can currently be bought for $7.11 or 0.00026311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $983,444.99 and approximately $13,161.48 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

