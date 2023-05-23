Substratum Market Cap Reaches $154,293.01 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $154,293.01 and approximately $30.49 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025453 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017849 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,241.00 or 0.99978751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00078757 USD and is up 110.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

