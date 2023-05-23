Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 1,606 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,818. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

