Summit Creek Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,005 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Mister Car Wash worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 258,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 149,889 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,988,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 119,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

