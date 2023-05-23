Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 367,079 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,079 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Thoughtworks worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 441,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,388,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 112,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,817. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. Research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

