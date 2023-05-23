Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 8,082 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,305,000 after acquiring an additional 615,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 564,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 37.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,676,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 456,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 613,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

