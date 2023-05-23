Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.42. Suzano shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 378,856 shares traded.

Suzano Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

Suzano Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Suzano by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,169,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,765,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Suzano by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,278,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 358,756 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Suzano by 0.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth $33,960,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Suzano by 0.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,385,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.