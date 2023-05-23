Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.42. Suzano shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 378,856 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.
