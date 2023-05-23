Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 171676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,326 shares of company stock valued at $984,841 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Softbank Group CORP. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 158,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth $13,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.61) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

