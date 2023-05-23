Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga Buys 8,000 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,296. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$3.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.78.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.4485981 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

