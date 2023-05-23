TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,659,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 165,898 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 5.5% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $66,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. 567,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,647. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.