TCTC Holdings LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 511.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,894,000 after buying an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fortive by 75.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fortive by 54.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,729,000 after purchasing an additional 941,135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.



