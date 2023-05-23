TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in AerCap by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of AER opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

