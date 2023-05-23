TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock worth $27,346,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Shares of BLK opened at $671.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

