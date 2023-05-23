TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

