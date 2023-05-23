TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 4,560 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

