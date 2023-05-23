TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $230.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

