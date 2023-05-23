TD Securities Raises Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$18.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Héroux-Devtek from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE HRX opened at C$14.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.32. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$11.20 and a 1 year high of C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

