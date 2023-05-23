Terra Classic Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $524.01 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $524.01 million and approximately $24.43 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003336 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003143 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001418 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,095,922,619 coins and its circulating supply is 5,873,203,022,492 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

