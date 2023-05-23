Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 290 ($3.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 310 ($3.86) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312 ($3.88).

TSCO stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 267.70 ($3.33). 10,762,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,577,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,677.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 285.30 ($3.55). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 268.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.04.

In other news, insider Caroline Silver bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($46,641.79). Insiders bought 15,157 shares of company stock worth $3,791,447 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

