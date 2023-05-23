Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 3.8% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,812,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,620,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $605.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

